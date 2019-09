A suspect has been identified in Tuesday afternoon’s shooting in York City that left a woman wounded. Police say several shots were fired at the 28-year old victim along the 200-block of Kurtz Avenue. Officers say one bullet hit her leg and broke her femur. She continues to recover. Now police have charged 19-year old Jervin Perez with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and persons not to possess a firearm. Perez remains at-large.