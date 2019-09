The pedestrian hit by a minivan in Lancaster County Monday afternoon has died. Lancasteronline.com reports that a refugee from Nepal was walking along Stone Mill Road near Schoolhouse Road in Manor Township when he was struck. Police say 61-year old Karna Subedi was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he died of his injuries Tuesday night. Subedi, his wife and 2-sons and 2-daughters emigrated to Lancaster in 2012. The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.