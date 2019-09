The Pennsylvania woman who texted her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend with “Today is the day you die” is headed to prison. The District Attorney’s Office say 47-year old Pamela See of noting was found guilty Wednesday in a Lancaster County Court of making terroristic threats and harassment. See also used Facebook posts. She did not attend her trial and she remains on the run. See was given from 1-to-12 months in prison to be followed by 4-years probation.