A stand off in Lancaster City ended peacefully Wednesday after an armed man used social media to live-stream the event. Police say they tracked 30-year old Charles Olivencia to a home along the 800-block of Prangley Avenue for alleged threats to kill family members in the Poconos. No one was hurt. Olivencia was also wanted on 2-outstanding bench warrants including a firearms violation. The suspect is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.