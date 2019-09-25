Prison Ordered For Lancaster Co. Couple Convicted Of Abusing 11-year-old Girl

A Marietta couple has been sentenced after they were found guilty of abusing an 11-year old girl. The District Attorney’s Office says a jury last July convicted 36-year old Kenneth Greenly III and 43-year old Jodie Hudson-Greenly of multiple offenses including felony counts of endangering a child and criminal conspiracy. The man is the girl’s father while the woman is her stepmother. Police say the incidents happened at the couple’s home and at a firehouse during a weekend in April of last year. Officers say the child was beaten and deprived of food, sleep and use of a bathroom. Prosecutors say in one instance, the girl wet herself and then had some of the urine poured over her head. A judge has ordered the father to serve from 2-to-4 years in prison while the stepmother was given from 2-to-5 years.