Murder Suspect Arrested In Lancaster City

Posted on

The suspect wanted for Monday’s fatal shooting in Lancaster City is now in custody. Police arrested 38-year old Raymond Speller over the lunch hour Tuesday in a home along First Street. Speller has been charged with homicide and two firearms violations after 36-year old Pedro Almodovar was shot as he sat in the passenger seat of an SUV. Officers say this happened along the 300-block of Howard Avenue. The victim died at the scene. No one else was hurt. Speller is being held in the Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.