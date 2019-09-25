Murder Suspect Arrested In Lancaster City

The suspect wanted for Monday’s fatal shooting in Lancaster City is now in custody. Police arrested 38-year old Raymond Speller over the lunch hour Tuesday in a home along First Street. Speller has been charged with homicide and two firearms violations after 36-year old Pedro Almodovar was shot as he sat in the passenger seat of an SUV. Officers say this happened along the 300-block of Howard Avenue. The victim died at the scene. No one else was hurt. Speller is being held in the Lancaster County Prison without bail.