Florida Man Charged With Attempted Homicide In York

Posted on

A dispute over an inheritance led to a Florida man being arrested for attempted homicide in York County. Police say 76-year old Donald Laughman traveled to a home along Hillcrest Drive in West Manheim Township back on July-21st and confronted a 55-year old man and his 50-year old wife. Officers say during an argument Laughman allegedly started firing a handgun at the couple. Then the suspect drove off. No one was hurt. Now police have charged Laughman with multiple felonies including aggravated assault and a firearms violation among other offenses. Officers caught up with Laughman in McConnellsburg, Pa. last Thursday and he was taken into custody without further incident.

