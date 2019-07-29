Diver Found Dead In Susquehanna River

An autopsy will be performed Monday on the man who was pulled from the Susquehanna River Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner says 20-year old Jacob Spotts of Pottstown had been jumping into the water with friends not too far from the Peach Bottom Marina in Fulton Township when he went missing. Officials say it took almost 3-hours to recover the body. State Police are investigating. Meanwhile in Bangor, Pa. north of Allentown, a man died Friday night after he jumped off a high cliff at a private quarry.