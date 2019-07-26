Shooting Wounds One In Lancaster City

A shooting in Lancaster City has left one person wounded. Police say gunfire rang out near Stevens and East End Avenues at around 7pm Thursday. So far, officers haven’t commented on the condition of the victim or if they have a suspect in custody.
