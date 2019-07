A Columbia man has been sentenced from 5-to-10 years behind bars. The District Attorney’s Office says 29-year old Derreck Strausbaugh pleaded guilty to multiple charges including felony counts of drug and contraband possession. Prosecutors say Strausbaugh was initially arrested for possessing 65 bags of fentanyl. Additional offenses were filed after strausbaugh entered prison and intake personnel found 3-bags of fentanyl hidden in his shoes.