Lancaster Co. Mom Arrested After 5-Month Old Son Was Injured

A Warwick Township mother is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail for endangering the welfare of her 5-month old son. Northern Regional Police say 19-year old Alicya Bingham has been charged with the 3rd-degree felony after an investigation into injuries her baby suffered last march. At the time, the boy had several leg injuries including a broken femur and 4-fractures to his knees. Officers say Bingham initially blamed the cause of the injuries on the child’s 3-year old brother. But doctors at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey disagreed and alerted police.