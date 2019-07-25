Home Invasion, Abduction Preceded York Co. Shooting

The shooting in York County early Wednesday morning began as a home invasion and abduction. Northern Regional Police say 3-men broke into a home in Hanover looking for a 26-year old man and when he wasn’t there, they grabbed his younger brother. Officers say the trio then drove to the Super-8 Motel along Arsenal Road in Manchester Township where once on the 3rd-floor, the older brother exchanged gunfire with the group. The 20-year old younger brother was shot in the arm. Police say his wound is not life-threatening. While no arrests have been made, the investigation continues.