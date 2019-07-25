Double Murder Suspect Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minor

The Lancaster Man who is charged in last week’s double fatal stabbing has now been accused of sexually abusing a 14-year old girl. The District Attorney’s Office says 56-year old James Sterbinsky is being held in the county prison without bail after he was arrested for criminal homicide in the stabbing deaths of his sister, 53-year old Christine Ross and her daughter 20-year old Autumn Ross last Thursday night. Sterbinsky’s nephew, 33-year old Christopher Jacyszyn was also seriously injured during the incident at a home along the 500-block of High Street. Meanwhile, East Lampeter Township police say last January, a teen reported that Sterbinsky allegedly forced her to perform sex acts with him multiple times. Now, the suspect has been charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors all related to sexual offenses against a person younger than age 16.