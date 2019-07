The York Fair will change its name when it moves to July in 2020. The Board of Directors on Wednesday announced that when the event switches from early September to July starting next year, they will re-brand the exposition as the York State Fair. CEO Bryan Blair says they will retain the slogans ‘America’s First Fair’ and ‘America’s Oldest Fair.’ Blair adds that changing the name to York State Fair will help them grow the event as the region’s population expands.