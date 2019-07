While they did not admit any wrong-doing, York County has paid $550,000 to the estate of a murdered woman. Officials say Ross Crawford was convicted in the 2012 killing his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl-Ann Dowell in her Manchester Township home. But Crawford was not monitored electronically before the murder despite being on house arrest for a different crime. Crawford pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in 2016 and was then sentenced up to 49-years in prison.