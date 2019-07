The decommissioning of the Three Mile Island Atomic Power Station was the subject of a meeting between residents and officials with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission Tuesday night in Dauphin County. Regulators laid out how TMI will end operations beginning in September. Plant owner, Exelon says the entire process to shutdown and monitor Unit-1 could take some 60-years and more than $1-billion dollars. Unit-2 was mothballed following the infamous accident in 1979.