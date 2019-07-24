Son Charged With Father’s Killing In York Co.

A York County man is arrested for the shooting death of his father. Police say 21-year old Wyatt Dettinger was being angry and loud in his room in the family home along the 1st block of Carroll Street in Wellsville late Monday night. Officers say the father, 40-year old Duane Dettinger then came in and told his son to stop the noise and left the room. Police say that’s when the son allegedly picked up a rifle and fired a shot through the wall, striking his father. Officers say Dettinger then went into the hallway and shot his father again as he lay on the floor. Police say the son then fled the home but he was taken into custody later without incident. Officials have also charged Dettinger with flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.