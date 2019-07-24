Former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is expected to testify before Congress Wednesday July 24, 2019. The House Judiciary Committee will convene at 8:30 am (ET) and hear testimony for approximately three hours. After a brief break, the House Intelligence Committee will convene for additional public testimony beginning at 12:00 pm (ET). All members of both committees will have an opportunity to question Mueller publicly.

Listen here for live coverage, anchored by Mike Moss with correspondents Bob Costantini at the White House and Linda Kenyon reporting from Capitol Hill, beginning precisely at 8:30 am (ET) and continuing through the end of Mueller’s appearance