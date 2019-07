A Columbia woman is arrested for stealing $157,000 from her mother-in-law in York County. The District Attorney’s Office says 54-year old Donna Guiles is charged with theft for defrauding 86-year-old Ethel Edelman out of a combination of cash and real estate. Officials were alerted by the victim’s bank, Union Community. Prosecutors say Guiles used the money for everything from satellite TV to alcohol and groceries.