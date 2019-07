A Lancaster County bank robber jumped a counter, punched an employee and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. West Lampter Township Police say it happened just after 9:30a Tuesday at the Citizens Bank branch along the 2900-block of Willow Street Pike in Willow Street. No one was seriously hurt. No weapon was displayed. Officers describe the male suspect as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9, medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and black mask and gloves.