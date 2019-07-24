Armed Robber Sentenced To Prison In Lancaster

The Lancaster man who pleaded guilty to eight counts of robbery and two firearms charges is headed to prison. The District Attorney’s Office says 18-year old Rayvonne Perez-Acosta admitted to using a hand gun to steal cash from six Lancaster City convenience stores, some of them twice. Officials say the hold-ups happened between January and March of last year when Perez-Acosta was 17-years old. There were no serious injuries in the crimes. A judge ordered Perez-Acosta to serve from 6-to-12 years in prison.

