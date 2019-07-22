Shooter Won’t Be Charged In Lancaster City Death

A 2.5-month investigation ended late last week in Lancaster City when the District Attorney ruled that no charges would be filed in a fatal shooting. D-A Craig Stedman says 31-year old Tony Torrellas was shot 4-times and killed along the 500-block of South Queen Street back on April-27th. The victim was warned several times that he would be shot if he entered the home where his ex-girlfriend and child were living. Stedman says he applied the Castle Doctrine that states deadly force can be used against an intruder. Officials also had audio of the final moments of the exchange. The D-A did not offer a position on whether the shooter acted appropriately.