Lancaster Co. Couple Arrested For Allegedly Leaving 4-Young Kids Alone In Hot Vehicle

Four young children have been placed in foster care after they were found left unattended in a hot car last weekend in Lancaster County. Police arrived to find 3-year-old twin girls, a 2-year-old girl and a 9-month-old girl crying in a vehicle. The temperature was in the upper 80’s and a window had been cracked. Officers then arrested 55-year old Pedro Frias and 24-year old Estefany Martinez. The couple has been charged with four counts each of of endangering the welfare of children, leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle and one count of keys left in the ignition.