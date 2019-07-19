Excessive Heat Warning – Heat Advisory This Weekend

Our heat index or ‘real-feel temperature this weekend could hit up to 110-degrees. That’s why the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will run from noon Friday until Saturday at 8pm. Then a Heat Advisory starts and will be in effect until 8pm Sunday. Health officials recommend reducing outdoor activity, take frequent breaks, check on elderly neighbors and make sure pets outside have plenty of shade and water. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light clothing and drink plenty of water.