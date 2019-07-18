Excessive Heat Watch Issued

Strong thunderstorms rolled through our area Wednesday evening. Officials say there was some minor damage like downed trees. In Lancaster County, two people were injured when a tractor-trailer blew over. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for our entire region from Friday at 12-noon until Sunday night at 10pm. Heat and humidity will combine to create potentially dangerous conditions. Experts recommend that you limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities. Officials warn residents to try and keep cool and stay hydrated. also check up on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning. And never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles remember to ‘Look Before You Lock.’ Finally, Lancaster Central Market has announced that for the first time in their history they will be closed Saturday due to the expected hot conditions.