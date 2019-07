The man wanted for killing a Hershey woman last spring has turned himself into to police. U-S Marshals say 33-year old Calvin Purdie Jr. has been charged in the strangulation death of 49-year old Charlotte Chaplin inside her apartment along the 500-block of West Chocolate Avenue last May. Officers say Purdie was living in the home while dating the victim’s daughter. Police say the suspect set the fire in an attempt to cover up the killing.