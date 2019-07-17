NewTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA is your home for Ravens Football

We’ll have Ravens Broadcaster Gerry Sandusky, along with former Raven’s Linebacker Jarret Johnson, calling the games on the Ravens Gameday Radio Network on WSBA.

We will be broadcasting three of the Ravens’ pre-season games in 2019:

Thursday, August 8th at 7:30pm vs. Jacksonville

Thursday, August 15th at 7:30pm vs. Green Bay

Thursday, August 29th at 7:30pm at Washington

The Ravens’ regular season schedule kicks off on Sunday, September 8th. All regular season games can be heard right here on NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA.

Note: Schedule shows schedule kick off times for each regular season game. Times subject to change to flex schedule. Coverage begins one hour prior to kickoff on WSBA.

Raven’s Football on NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA is provided thanks to:

–

–