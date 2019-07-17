York Co. Man Arrested For Firing Shots

The York County man who fired shots at some utility workers is being held on $250,000 bail in the county prison. Fairview Township Police say 50-year old James Mickel has been charged with multiple offenses including aggravated assault. Officers say they arrived Monday evening to find Mickel firing several shots at workers performing maintenance on a residential property along the 200 block of Spanglers Mill Road. There were no injuries but a utility vehicle and its tires were damaged. Police confiscated a handgun. They say Mickel was angry at the workers for allegedly damaging his property.