Penn State Football on NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA

The Nittany Lions are back for the 2019 season. Hear Steve Jones and Jack Ham call the games right here on NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA.

Saturday, August 31st at 3:30pm vs. IDAHO

Saturday, September 7th at 7:30pm vs. BUFFALO

Saturday, September 14th at 12:00pm vs. PITTSBURGH

Friday, September 27th at 8:00pm @ MARYLAND

Saturday, October 5th at 12:00pm vs. PURDUE

Saturday, October 12th at TBD @ IOWA

Saturday, October 19th at TBD vs. MICHIGAN

Saturday, October 26th at TBD @ MICHIGAN STATE

Saturday, November 9th at TBD @ MINNESOTA

Saturday, November 16th at TBD vs. INDIANA

Saturday, November 23rd at TBD @ OHIO STATE

Saturday, November 30th at TBD vs. RUTGERS

For more info on the 2019 season, visit gopsusports.com.–

