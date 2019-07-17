Arrest Made In York City Burglary Spree

After 6-months of burglaries in York City, police have made an arrest. Officers say 40-year old Juan Castro of York is charged with 15-separate breaks ins of properties that were usually vacant along West Mason Avenue and West College Avenue, from Penn Street to Belvidere Street. But in one case, a realtor spotted the burglar who escaped by pulling a knife and swinging it at the victim. No one was hurt. Police say Castro mostly stole copper pipes and water meters and the missing items would end up causing flooding and other damage.