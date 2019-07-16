Suspect Identified In York City Shooting

A suspect described as ‘armed and dangerous’ following an attack in York City last month is now charged in last weekend’s shooting. Police say 25-year old Khalic Cross also known as ‘Buddha’ is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment for an incident earlier this year. Now officers want Cross for aggravated assault and over 150-counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting early Sunday morning at the Kurtz Avenue neighborhood cookout. Police say 47-year old Nena Gilbert was shot in the leg. She was treated at York Hospital. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Cross can call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-tips.