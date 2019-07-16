Plea Deal Offered In Stray Bullet Death Of York Co. Woman

Two York County men have pleaded guilty in the accidental death of a Red Lion woman who was killed by a stray bullet more than 2-years ago. State Police say 55-year old Nancy Folcomer was riding in a vehicle with her husband along the 2500-block of Myers School Road in North Hopewell Township on June-24th of 2017. That’s when she was killed by a bullet fired by two men who were target shooting nearby. Now, 23-year old Jeremy Robbins and 44-year old Todd Kraft admitted to two counts of reckless endangerment and a single count of conspiracy. Prosecutors dropped a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The two men will be sentenced this fall.