The motorcyclist who hit a pickup truck in Lancaster on Sunday evening has died. Lancasteronline.com reports that 37-year old Jaime Kilby of Lancaster was seriously injured just after 6:30p. It happened at the intersection in front of the Lancaster Shopping Center at Chester Road and Route-501 in Manheim Township. Kilby was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Any one who may have seen the crash is asked to call police at 717-569-6401.