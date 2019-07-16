Governor Wolf Signs Bills Expanding Crime Victims Rights

Six bills to expand protections for crime victims in Pa. were signed into law last month but on Monday Governor Wolf held a ceremonial signing at the state Capitol flanked by advocates and lawmakers. Wolf says victims have been through enough and these bills will make it easier for prosecutors to pursue justice. For example, one measure amends the crime victims act to allow the victim to be present in any criminal proceeding unless the court determines otherwise. Another prevents prosecutors from bringing up the victim’s sexual history or prior allegations of sexual abuse while prosecuting certain crimes.