A York City man has been charged with stabbing his brother. Police say 39-year old Edgar Cintron also of York was drinking with 28-year old Kervin Cruz-Medina last Saturday night along the 300-block of East College Avenue when they began to argue over the sale of a car from the older man to his younger brother. Officers say Cruz-Medina then pulled a knife and cut Cintron in the forehead and the hand. The victim was treated at Memorial Hospital.