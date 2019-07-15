Your Chance to Win 4k With Hot off the Grill

This grilling season, be the king of tailgating with some of these easy and delicious recipes hot off the grill!

Buy a package of good quality thick cut bacon and cut into half inch pieces. Make a slurry mixture using 3 quarters of a cup brown sugar, some maple syrup and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Combine with the bacon and bake in a 350 degree oven for about 25 to 30 minutes. When done… Use tongs to place the bacon pieces on a cooking cooling rack that's set over newspaper.

Set up your grill by placing an aluminum drip pan in the center and hot coals on each side. Heat to around 350. A 4 pound bird works great. Massage with a little oil and then your favorite barbecue rub. Take a half full beer and lower the chicken on to the can. Carefully set that rascal above the drip pan and roast for about an hour and a half. Check with your meat thermometer. At 180 degrees, do your touchdown dance.

Tailgate nation really likes two beverages for those early kick-offs: Bloody Marys and Beer: For a RED beer, just take a couple shoots of bloody mary mix and add to a beer! Another awesome BEER-TAIL is the Michelada! In a glass filled with ice: Mix the juice of two limes with

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons hot sauce,

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Pour in your favorite lighter style beer. Cheers!

You don't have to be from Sheboygan to master THE BRAT. The secret: moderate heat. Pre-heat the gril to medium—yes medium. If you want crispy brats, brush with oil and gril for 4 to 6 minutes per side. Execute the perfect pork play by inserting an instant-read meat thermometer in the end of the brat. They're done around at 170 degrees. For a grill­top brat ­hot-tub, combine beer, butter and grilled onion slices in a large disposable aluminum pan.

Grill a better bird through brining! All you have to do is mix two tablespoons of course sea salt per one quart of water. Soak your chicken breasts in the brine for at least an hour before grilling and you won't be called for a foul on your fowl. Another technique to better bird is to wrap bricks in aluminum foil. When the grills ready, arrange your chicken breasts on the hot grate and place a foil wrapped brick right on top of each one. Grill for about four to six minutes per side.

If you want to make a better game day burger, think butter. When your grill is 500 degrees, brush the beef with melted butter on one side and place the patties butter side down for about 4 to 5 minutes. Then, butter the top side of the burger before flipping. Another trick: the inside out method. Combine equal parts butter with bleau cheese and some fresh black pepper. Place a portion of the cheese butter in the center of your burger patties. Ohhh yeaaa!

Deep fried chicken wings are a game day staple in sports bars. But we're tailgating, so let's take that bird outdoors on the grill for some great eatin. The secret: bamboo skewers. Starting about an inch from the wing tip, insert a bamboo skewer and extend each wing straight. Grill about 8 to 12 minutes per side over medium heat. Baste with your favorite sauce. Place a little foil under the exposed wood ends so the skewers don't burn. Easy as that!

Add an extra point to your tailgate menu with a grilled dessert. Pineapple is perfect! Dip slices of canned pineapple in melted butter, then coat in a wide bowl containing a cup of sugar and a teaspoon of cinnamon. Grill 4 to 6 minutes per side and serve over ice cream or slices of grilled pound cake. For grilled smores, spoon NUTELLA on the graham cracker, top with marshmallow and grill. The secret is to lay down a bed of aluminum foil first.

First, cut off the tops of your jalapenos and scrape out the seeds and membrane. Combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese, chopped ham, hot sauce, and garlic salt. Stuff the peppers and wrap in foil. Now, "pepper grillers" to stand them up are great if you have one. Roast on indirect heat with the lid down around 25 minutes. It's even better to wrap the peppers in bacon. Sooo Good! Just increase the cooking time to 40 minutes or so.

Tailgate Australian style with shrimp on the Barbie! Here's a couple keys to killer grilled crustaceans: 1. Use a marinade--a soak in a flavorful liquid is guaranteed to keep the shrimp moist.

2. To protect the delicate meat....Grill the shrimp in the shells--either whole, or cut in half< lengthwise.

3. Skewer your shrimps on two skewers instead of one. They will spin around less and you'll have a much better result. Shrimp cook quick! When they turn pinkish white, they're done.

Every party picks up the PACE with A little Salsa. You'll have them dancing all the way to New York City with grilled tomato salsa. Like the dance, this dish is one, two, three—DIP! Char some tomatoes on all sides. Char some jalapenos on all sides. Pull em off the grill. Chop off the stems and pop those grilled garden goodies in the blender with a little onion, lemon juice and cilantro and you've got fresh, charred tomato salsa right off the fire.

On gameday, ya gotta have a hotdog. My favorite: THE CHICAGO DOG. In a pan on your grill, bring enough water to cover the dog to a boil, then cut back to a simmer. Simmer, don't boil, the dog for 10 minutes. Nestle that all beef weiner inside a poppy seed bun, hit it with ballpark mustard, then drag it through the garden: Tomatos, onions, what they call SPORT PEPPERS, and brilliant kryptonite green relish!

Ready to call a new play for your tailgate? We promise you'll score with a juicy marinated FLANK steak. MIX: 1/4 cup bourbon

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

A little salt and pepper Soak a 1 1/2 pound flank steak for at least a few hours. Sear the meat directly over your grill flames. Then move the steak away from the coals and roast to about 130 degrees for medium rare. You're gonna thank us later, trust us.

When it comes to terrific tailgates, the more you cook ahead of time, the better. Here's an easy make-ahead appetizer. Just mix together: 4 cups of shredded cheddar.

2 eggs

A small can of chopped chilis

And a jar of sala verde. (Now if can't roll your R'S, that's the green salsa) Pour into a 13 inch baking dish and bake at 350 for about 45 minutes. After it sits for a bit, cut into squares and enjoy!

All over tailgate nation grillers will either overcook, undercook or serve up a steak that's as tough as a baseball glove. It's enough to make a grill girl cry! Get that grill super hot! It can't be hot enough to get that steak house char. Season simply with sea salt and fresh black pepper. Finally, when it's done, give it a rest! Never serve a steak hot off the grill, let it rest a minute or two on a warm platter.

Football in the South is almost a religion, and so is PIMENTO CHEESE. Traditionally a dip for crackers or celery, pimiento cheese can transform mac and cheese or be used to crown grilled Pimento cheeseburgers. Now you're gonna need a mixture of cheeses to total 3 cups. One half extra-sharp yellow cheddar cheese, the other half, finely grated white cheddar cheese. Mix with 1 cup mayonnaise, and 1/4 cup diced drained pimiento peppers straight from the jar. Add a pinch of cayenne.

Grilling fish is super easy with cedar planks. These little miracle workers are available in lots of stores.



First, soak the plank in water for about an hour. Heat the grill to medium temperature. Brush the plank with oil on top and place it right on the heated grill. You want it to smolder, But NOT burn. Carefully place the fish on the board. Count on about 50% more cooking time than regular grilling. Plank grilling…it's time to get on board. You know that's right!

A super easy and awesome potato dish that pairs perfect with pork: Rosemary and garlic sweet potatoes. They're delicious! First, Peel about 5 good size sweet potatoes and cut into half inch slices. Combine the sliced potatoes with: 1/2 cup olive oil

A couple tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

And 24 unpeeled garlic cloves smashed with the side of your knife. Toss those ingredients in an aluminum grill pan and roast on the grill for about 50 minutes. You won't have any vampires show up!