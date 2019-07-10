Wolf Orders Bond Issue To Buy New Voting Machines

Less than a week after he vetoed a republican-backed bill, Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced a $90-million dollar bond issue to help counties upgrade their voting machines. The GOP resisted the idea even in the wake of Russian hackers attacking U-S elections. Then last month Republicans passed a bill which provided the same funding to replace voting machines but the measure would have eliminated straight-party voting. That led Wolf to reject the bill. Officials with the GOP-controlled legislature questioned Wolf’s legal authority to create a bond issue. The $90-million dollars would pay for roughly half of the cost to counties to purchase new voting machines. The devices would create a paper trail which would allow for audits and manual recounts.