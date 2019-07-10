Mom Charged With Leaving Her Toddler In Lancaster Co. Woods

A Lancaster County mother is arrested for endangering the welfare of her own daughter. Neighbors called police Mondays night after 34-year old Angela Benedict was seen carrying her 17-month old daughter into some heavy woods behind the Buck Hill Mobile Home Park. That’s along Route-272 in New Providence Township. Benedict returned without the girl. After a roughly 4-hour search the child was found safe but only wearing a pair of socks. Officers say the mother was allegedly under the influence of drugs. The toddler was treated for some cuts and bruises.