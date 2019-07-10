Berks Co. Murder-Suicide

After 42-years of marriage a Berks County couple is dead in a murder suicide. Police say they responded to a fire but when they arrived at the home in Oley they found the wife’s body in the driveway. When a firefighter went to check on her condition, a man in a wheelchair nearby used a handgun to take his own life. Police identify the couple as Joy Strunk and Stefan Strunk both 62-years old. While the motive has not been revealed, a suicide note written by the husband was found. Flames ended up destroying the home.