A Lancaster City man is being held in the county prison on $300,000 bail for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend and then firing 3-gunshots towards her and her friends sitting in car. State Police say 25-year old Charles Hargroves has been charged with a string of crimes from the May-31 argument that turned violent along north reservoir street. Troopers say Hargroves faces multiple offenses including three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of firearms.