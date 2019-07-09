Charges Dropped Against Lancaster Co. Pipeline Protestors

Twenty-one months after 7-people were arrested for protesting a Lancaster County pipeline construction project, the charges have been dropped. Lancasteronline.com reports that the District Attorney’s Office dismissed trespassing charges after the group which included 4-Lancaster County residents and a York County woman. They were part of roughly 2-dozen protestors who in October of 2017 blocked a backhoe from beginning work at a property owned by an order of Catholic nuns in West Hempfield Township. The pipeline has since been completed and gas began flowing last October.

