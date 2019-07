After several burglaries in York County, neighbors in Manchester Township are being asked to keep an eye out for suspicious characters. Northern Regional Police say cash and electronics were taken from vehicles this week. Officers say attempted burglaries happened along several streets including Rockwood and Rutland Avenues and Crossbrook, Chesterbrook and Rishel Drives. Anyone with more info or possible video surveillance images is asked to contact Northern Regional’s tip line at 717-467-TELL.