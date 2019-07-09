Berks Co. Woman Who Gave Birth In A Lancaster Co. Toilet Is Sentenced

A worker at a Lancaster County assisted living facility has been sentenced after she pleaded guilty to a 2nd-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child when she gave birth in a restroom and left the baby in a toilet. A judge has ordered 24-year-old Emmanuela Osei of Reading, Berks County to serve from 9-to-23 months in prison plus 5-years probation. Osei has been in prison since she was arrested last January following the birth the previous January. A police officer performed CPR and revived the baby. The boy was turned over to children and youth and was placed with a family.