Lancaster Co. Traffic Stop Ends In Drug Charges

Methamphetamine and $3000-in cash were seized following a traffic stop in Lancaster County over the weekend. Northern Regional Police say they pulled over a driver along Route-501 in Warwick Township on Saturday morning. After an officer allegedly spotted a fake inspection sticker and possible drug-related items, 40-year old Matthew Meckley was arrested. Police were granted a search warrant and that’s when they discovered the drugs and money. Meckley faces a number of offenses including possession with intent to deliver.