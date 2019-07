A Lancaster County man is dead 15-days after traffic accident in York County. The Coroner’s Office says 59-year old Jaime McComsey of Denver, Pa. was being treated at York Hospital following the crash between 3-motorcycles and a vehicle on the afternoon of June-15th. It happened along College Avenue near Hollow Road. Officials say McComsey died from his injuries last Sunday. No autopsy is planned. State Police are investigating the accident.