D-A: Lancaster City Murders Lack Willing Witnesses

Persons of interest have been identified in three murders in Lancaster City this spring but the District Attorney says no arrests have been made because witnesses won’t cooperate with police. D-A Craig Stedman on Tuesday urged residents who know more to step up and hold violent people accountable. The problems center on the May-30th shooting death of 22-year old Tyreek Gardner along the 500-block of East Chestnut Street. On June-12th, McCaskey High School sophomore 16-year old Benjamin Ramos was stabbed during a confrontation between two groups of people along the 900-block of Fremont Street. Ramos died the next day. Then on June-16th, 44-year old Anthony Marshall of Harrisburg was shot dead along the 1st-block of Laurel Street. Police say many pieces of their investigations are in place, but officers say all that is missing is witnesses willing to talk.