Possible Hand Grenades Found During Lancaster Co. Traffic Stop

A traffic stop Sunday in Lancaster County nets police two possible hand grenades, a loaded handgun and suspected methanphetamine. West Lampeter Township Police say they pulled over a vehicle near Kendig Square Shopping Center due to lack of a registration plate. That’s when officers discovered that the driver, 54-year old Melvin Hartman was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The suspect faces multiple offenses including drug possession and traffic violations. But charges related to the explosive devices are pending.