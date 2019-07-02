PA Agriculture Gets New State Support

Agriculture in Pa. employs more than half-a-million people and on Monday Governor Tom Wolf signed a series of bills that will help the sector. The majority of the roughly $40-million dollars in support will encourage development of various products like hemp and hops while another initiative offers educational grants to help students in elementary schools. Other measures provide low-interest loans to enhance the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, while another aides the dairy industry and another battles the invasion of the spotted lantern fly. Officials say agriculture makes up nearly 20-percent of the state’s economy.