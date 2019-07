They did it! The goal to get 10,000 people to perform acts of kindness in the York community has been reached. Organizers have been working since last January by rewarding such acts with a coin that is good for a seat at a hopefully record-setting table come the last full weekend of summer. Tthe multi-cultural festival and dinner is set for September-15th at Penn Park from 2-until-6pm. Learn more at the web site which is all spelled out: tenthousandactsofkindness.org