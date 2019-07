A Lancaster County shopping center was partially shut down after an incident last night. Police in West Lampeter Township pulled over Melvin Hartman around 9pm for a routine traffic stop near Kendig Square in Willow Street. A search of his vehicle revealed a loaded gun, drugs and 2-explosive devices that looked like hand grenades. Access to the shopping center was blocked while police dealt with the explosive devices. Hartman is in custody awaiting arraignment.